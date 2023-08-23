Nine villages and more than 1,200 people have been evacuated as wildfires, raging in Greece, spread to neighbouring Turkey.

Turkish firefighters have been tackling the flames of a forest fire in the border province of Çanakkale, where 1,200 people from nine villages have been evacuated.

More than 1,500 hectares have burned, and 48 people had to be treated for smoke intoxication.

Maritime traffic from the Aegean Sea to the Sea of Marmara has been suspended due to the ongoing forest fire.

About 30 vessels in the Dardanelles Strait, several of them deep-draught, had to interrupt their voyage.

On Tuesday, firefighters in Greece found the burnt bodies of 18 people. They were believed to have been migrants who had crossed the Turkish border into the northeastern part of the country where wildfires have raged for days.