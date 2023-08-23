EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Ankara evacuates more than 1,200 people as Greece's wildfires spread to Turkey

Wildfires in Turkey
Wildfires in Turkey Copyright AP Photo
By Philip Andrew Churm  with AP
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
facebookFacebookfacebooktwitterTwittertwitterflipboardFlipboardflipboardsendSendsendredditRedditredditmessengerMessengermessengerlinkedinLinkedinlinkedinvkVKvk
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Nine villages and more than 1,200 people have been evacuated as wildfires, raging in Greece, spread to neighbouring Turkey.

The wildfires raging in Greece are also affecting neighbouring Turkey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turkish firefighters have been tackling the flames of a forest fire in the border province of Çanakkale, where 1,200 people from nine villages have been evacuated.

More than 1,500 hectares have burned, and 48 people had to be treated for smoke intoxication.

Maritime traffic from the Aegean Sea to the Sea of Marmara has been suspended due to the ongoing forest fire. 

About 30 vessels in the Dardanelles Strait, several of them deep-draught, had to interrupt their voyage.

On Tuesday, firefighters in Greece found the burnt bodies of 18 people. They were believed to have been migrants who had crossed the Turkish border into the northeastern part of the country where wildfires have raged for days.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

EU sends more firefighting planes to Greece as wildfires rage

18 bodies found in Greek forest as wildfires ravage north of the country

Wildfires ravage 6% of Canary Islands as crews tackle blazes in Greece and Italy

Fires in greece Turkiye (turkey) Wildfires