EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Lithuania shuts two Belarus border crossings over threat from Wagner group

A photo taken from video released by Belarus' Defence Ministry shows Belarusian troops training with Wagner mercenaries.
A photo taken from video released by Belarus' Defence Ministry shows Belarusian troops training with Wagner mercenaries. Copyright AP/Belarus' Defence Ministry
By Euronews  with AFP
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
facebookFacebookfacebooktwitterTwittertwitterflipboardFlipboardflipboardsendSendsendredditRedditredditmessengerMessengermessengerlinkedinLinkedinlinkedinvkVKvk

The notoriously violent Russian mercenary organisation has been shored up in Belarus after mounting a rebellion that briefly threatened to descend on Moscow.

Lithuania closed two of its six border crossings with neighbouring Belarus on Friday to counter the risk posed by the Russian mercenary group Wagner, authorities have announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Sumsko and Tvereciaus border crossings were closed at midnight", said Lina Laurinaityte-Grigiene, spokeswoman for the Lithuanian border guards, adding that barbed wire fences would be erected later in the day.

Lithuania, a NATO member that borders both Belarus and Russia, is responding in this way because of growing tensions with its neighbours, including Belarus, which Vilnius accuses of provocations.

This decision is also motivated by the fight against smuggling. The four other crossing points are equipped with x-ray detection systems, unlike the two others closed on Friday.

It also seeks to limit the number of journeys between the two countries. In the first half of the year, Lithuanians crossed the border with Belarus 230,000 times.

Vilnius fears that the authorities in Minsk will take advantage of this to try to recruit spies from among the travellers using blackmail or other forms of pressure.

Relations between the two countries have always been strained, but have deteriorated further since the disputed 2020 presidential election in Belarus and the beginning of the war in Ukraine, which was launched in part from Belarusian territory.

The authorities in Minsk have described the decision taken by their Lithuanian neighbour as "far-fetched".

Share this articleComments

You might also like

From allies to uncertainty: Lithuania's Belarusian exile dilemma

Poland plans to deploy 10,000 troops on Belarus border as 'deterrent'

Belarus is trying to provoke neighbours, says exiled opposition leader

Lithuania Belarus Ukraine war