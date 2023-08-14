Extreme weather continues in Europe as Italy hit by mud landslides

Central and eastern Bohemia in the Czech Republic also experienced severe thunderstorms with torrential rains and hail.

The streets of the Alpine town of Bardonecchia were coated in thick grey mud following a violent mudslide on Sunday evening. Torrential floods caused consequent damage and forced about 120 people to flee their homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six people who were in a camper van swept away by water and mud were rescued by the fire brigade. An advanced command post was set up to manage the rescue operations involving 50 fire brigades.

Located at 1,300 metres, Bardonecchia is a popular destination in the Italian Alps for both winter and summer sports.

Italy has been affected in recent weeks by several extreme weather events, including devastating wildfires.

Storms and floods in the Czech Republic

Central and eastern Bohemia in the Czech Republic experienced severe thunderstorms with torrential rains and hail during the night of 14 August. The Hradec Králové Region was hit especially hard.

The regional fire department received dozens of reports overnight of fallen trees obstructing roads and flooded homes.

As of 05:00 AM, firefighting teams had already carried out more than 30 operations to deal with the storm’s aftermath.

In Nové Bydžov, firefighters pumped water from flooded basements and helped clean clogged culverts. Meanwhile, in Jaroměř, water got into the local theatre’s dressing rooms.