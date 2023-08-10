The area around the town of Trzebinia has seen 20 sinkholes appear in the past two years and locals feel government is not doing enough to help.

Residents in former mining areas of Poland are concerned about the increasing number of sinkholes in areas around closed mines.

In the southern Polish town of Trzebinia, two decades after the closure of the local coal mine, residents live in fear that the ground will literally collapse under their feet.

Twenty sinkholes have appeared in the region in the past two years.

