The former US President fumed on social media that there would be "no way I can get a fair trial" with the Obama-appointed Judge Tanya Chutkan, who has previously ruled against him.

Former US President Donald Trump has demanded that the judge of his most recent case into alleged election fraud in 2020 case be removed - claiming he won't have a fair trial.

Prosecutors had requested a court order to restrict what Trump can say publicly about the case.

District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan responded by giving Trump’s legal team until 5 pm on Monday evening to respond to the request.

On his 'Truth Social' social media platform, the former reality TV kingpin and property mogul wrote in capitals that "THERE IS NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL WITH THE JUDGE “ASSIGNED” TO THE RIDICULOUS FREEDOM OF SPEECH/FAIR ELECTIONS CASE."

Judge Chutkan, appointed by former President Barak Obama in 2014, previously handled individual cases of many of the January 6 Capitol attackers.

She also rejected Trump's 2021 demands to prevent records of the Capitol riots from being released to the investigating Committee.

Trump is facing sweeping conspiracy charges over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. He called the indictment "ridiculous."

It's an act of desperation by a failed disgraced crooked Joe Biden and his radical left thugs to preserve their grip on power," Trump told supporters in the southern state of Alabama on Friday.

The 77-year-old billionaire won Alabama by landslides in 2016 and 2020, and all six Republicans the state sends to the House of Representatives in Washington endorsed his re-election bid ahead of the evening engagement.