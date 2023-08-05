Switzerland was one of only three teams that didn't concede a goal in the group stages, but was 4-1 down by halftime against Spain

Aitana Bonmati scored twice as Spain routed Switzerland 5-1 on Saturday to advance to the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup for the first time. Alba Redondo, Laia Codina and Jennifer Hermoso also scored in the win at Eden Park.

Spain coach Jorge Vilda made some big calls after his team was beaten by Japan. Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexis Putellas was left on the bench and goalkeeper Cata Coll was picked for her full international debut.

They were among five changes to his starting lineup, which paid off as his team produced a dominant performance.

Switzerland was one of only three teams that didn't concede a goal in the group stages, but was 4-1 down by halftime against Spain, which wore blue jerseys instead of its familiar colour of red.

Spain will play either 2019 runner-up Netherlands or South Africa in the quarterfinals in Wellington on Friday.

Japan v Norway

Meanwhile, Japan scored its 14th goal of the tournment and conceded its first on Saturday, beating Norway 3-1 to reach the quarter-finals for the fourth time.

Hinata Miyazawa sealed the win with her fifth goal of the World Cup in the 81st minute to remain the leading scorer. Risa Shimizu's 50th-minute goal followed an Ingrid Syrstad Engen own goal in the first half to help give Japan its fourth straight win of the tournament.

Guro Reiten headed a superb goal for Norway in the 21st minute to end Japan's flawless defensive performance and leave the teams locked 1-1 a halftime.

After beating Spain 4-0 with only 23% of possession in its group-stage finale, Japan once again was a tactical chameleon in the round of 16 - playing with more than 60% of possession in a commanding performance.

Norway and Japan had met only once before at a World Cup, in 1999, when Norway won 4-0.