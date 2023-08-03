EU strengthens restrictions on Russia's ally Belarus

The EU extends the scope of restrictions on Belarus to prevent Russia from using its neighbour to circumvent international sanctions.

In a bid to prevent sanctions against Russia being circumvented through Moscow's close ally, Belarus, the European Council has fast-tracked a series of new restrictions targeting Minsk.

Under the new package, the EU Council extended the ban on exports of highly sensitive goods and technologies contributing to Belarus' military and technological enhancement.

The Council has also imposed an additional export block on firearms and ammunition, and on goods and technology suited for use in aviation and the space industry.

Minsk has been Russia’s closest ally since the start of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.

Moscow used Belarus’ territory for the invasion and has also taken advantage of its neighbour’s support to circumvent sanctions imposed by the international community.