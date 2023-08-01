By Euronews with AP

Andrew Tate, the infamous social media influencer charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, has appealed against a court's decision to keep him and his brother under house arrest.

All four defendants were arrested in late December near Bucharest and have denied the allegations against them.

Tate's lawyer Eugen Vidineac told reporters: “As always, our hopes are for a more favourable decision for our clients, this is why we come to the court and justice has the last word."

A decision is expected later on Tuesday.

There are seven female victims in the case, according to the country's anti-organised crime agency.

The victims were allegedly lured with false pretences of love and transported to Romania, where the gang sexually exploited them and subjected them to physical violence.

One defendant is accused of raping a woman twice in March 2022, according to the agency. The women were allegedly controlled by “intimidation, constant surveillance” and claims they were in debt, prosecutors said.