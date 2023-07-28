By Euronews

Locals and visitors are flocking to thousands of events in Veszprém and around Lake Balaton for the European Capital of Culture [ECC] season.

One of the events is the ongoing Valley of Arts Festival, where more than 2,000 activities are organised over ten days, from readings to concerts and folk dance classes.

The ECC organisers say they are delighted with the first half of the season.

"Already in the first half year, we doubled the number of guest nights in Veszprém compared to the same period last year," Alíz Markovits, the CEO of VEB 2023, told Euronews.

"Nearly 300,000 visitors attended European Capital of Culture events, so we can safely say that we have had a very successful half-year."

International pop stars are also part of the programme playing at a brand-new venue. The most important of which is the Factory Garden in Veszprém, built on the site of an old furniture factory.

Iggy Pop, Kraftwerk and Franz Ferdinand will be performing here.

The Garden of Communities - an installation representing the communities participating in this season - is set up in the middle of the venue.

It has 116 flower boxes, each representing a municipality hosting the events.

