One year to go until the Olympics get underway in France

By Euronews

Official invitations have been sent out to participating countries as France counts down the days until the 2024 Paris Olympics.

A huge clock at the foot of the Eiffel Tower reminds Parisians that the Olympic Games are just one year away.

The games are a huge organisational challenge for the French capital in terms of accommodation, transport, and security.

And preparations are also continuing in the southern city of Marseille, which will host some competitions.

Although for the moment, people living in the city are having to put up with lots of building works, they are generally happy to welcome the games.

"We have no choice but to go through it to benefit from the new facilities that will be available, particularly on the cliffs and along the seafront, which is currently being developed, " says Marseille resident, Alexandre Depardieu.

"So we're going to benefit from that for several years to come, so it's a good thing. And as a Marseille resident, I’m very happy."

"The 2024 Olympics are going to be a great platform for Marseille, for the area. The marina, the wind, the good weather, because it's going to be sailing, and football too, at the velodrome stadium," says resident Maxime Madiona.

The president of the International Olympic Committee has sent out the official invitations, although it has not yet made a decision on whether to include Russia and Belarusia.

Both countries have been banned from numerous competitions because of Moscow’s war in Ukraine.