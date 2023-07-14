By Euronews

Ukrainian forces make some gains while a Russian general has been relieved of his duties after speaking out about problems faced by his troops.

Ukraine continued its counteroffensive in Bakhmut, Berdyansk and Melitopol on Friday, making some gains.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russian forces may have to fall back to their defensive positions because they lack the reserves to rotate their frontline units.

Meanwhile, Ivan Popov, a senior Russian general in charge of Moscow's forces in southern Ukraine, was relieved of his duties.

In a leaked audio statement on Wednesday, he claimed that he was dismissed after he spoke with military heads about the dire state of the frontlines, adding that his forces had been stabbed in the back because of a lack of resources.

