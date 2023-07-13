Police call off search for missing two-year-old Emile in French Alps

By Euronews with AFP

Hundreds of police officers, soldiers, and volunteers have led desperate efforts to locate the two-and-a-half-year-old, named Emile, who was last seen by neighbours leaving the family home alone on Saturday

Police in France have called off the search for a toddler who went missing last Saturday in the south-eastern alpine village of Le Vernet.

Hundreds of police officers, soldiers, and volunteers led desperate efforts to locate the two-and-a-half-year-old, named Emile, who was last seen by two neighbours leaving the family home alone.

His parents had left him in the care of his grandparents and extended family.

Local prosecutor Rémy Avon said in a statement that said the "physical search" could go no further, but added that "the investigation into the causes of his disappearance will continue, notably through analysis of the considerable amount of information and elements gathered over four days."

On Tuesday, the prosecutor had warned that the child's life was "very much at risk" given his age and the high temperatures in the region.

In the hope of a breakthrough, authorities have circulated an image of the blonde-haired boy, wearing a yellow top, white shorts and hiking shoes.