Roller coaster tragedy in Sweden

Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm
By Euronews  with AP

One person has died and several are injured after a roller coaster carriage derailed at the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm

Park officials say that riders including children fell to the ground when one of the carriages on the Jetline ride came off its track.

People were evacuated from the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm to help facilitate the work of rescue crews.

Passengers also had to be rescued when they were stuck in other carriages.

