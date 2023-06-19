By Euronews

During a two-day visit to Cairo, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed support for Egypt's efforts to end the hostilities in Sudan.

The European Union's Foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has allocated €20 million to cash-strapped Egypt, aimed at helping Cairo cope with an influx of refugees fleeing the war in Sudan.

Borrell also expressed support for Egypt's efforts to end the hostilities in Sudan where a three-day truce has just begun ahead of a UN-led pledging conference to raise funds for its humanitarian needs.

The EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, and vice-president of the European Commission, travelled to Egypt on Saturday for two-day bilateral talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry aimed at "reviewing and strengthening" the partnership between Brussels and Cairo.

The two officials also underlined the importance of achieving a peaceful resolution to the Isreal-Palestine conflict based on the principle of the two-state solution, which the EU's Commissioner for Equality, Helena Dalli, said "remains the best way of bringing lasting peace, stability and equal rights to both people."