Romanian authorities ramp up charges against Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan leave the Bucharest Tribunal, Romania, 21 April 2023
Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan leave the Bucharest Tribunal, Romania, 21 April 2023   -  Copyright  Vadim Ghirda/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews  with agencies

Authorities in Romanian have ramped up the charges against social media influencer, Andrew Tate, and his brother Tristan to the more serious offence of human trafficking in continued form.

They are now being investigated for human trafficking in continued form, a more serious offence than separate counts of trafficking.

The brothers, along with two Romanian women, are under house arrest pending a criminal investigation for suspected human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

They have all denied the allegations. The case is expected to go to trial later this month. The four could face a prison sentence of up to 10 years if found guilty of trafficking adults.

