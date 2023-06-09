Former US president Donald Trump has become the first US ex-president to face federal indictment following the seizure of classified documents from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Former US President Donald Trump has been charged over his handling of classified documents after he left office.

It is the second indictment of Trump and the first-ever federal indictment of a former president. It comes as he is campaigning to return to the White House in 2024.

He is facing seven charges linked to his alleged retention of national security documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago which was searched last year and over 10,000 documents were seized; including about 100 marked as classified.

Trump broke the news on his social media platform Truth Social, where he called it “a dark day for the United States of America.”

In a video post, he said: “I’m innocent and we will prove that very, very soundly and hopefully very quickly.”

Within 20 minutes of breaking the news, his 2024 presidential campaign sent out a fundraising message telling his followers he had been indicted and asking for financial support.

The Justice Department did not immediately publicly confirm the indictment, and any charges were not publicly filed.

Trump said he had been summoned to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon in Miami. It was not immediately clear if Trump planned to make the appearance and what the procedure would look like.