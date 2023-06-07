By Euronews

According to the Institute for the Study of War, although it cannot be certain, the available evidence, reasoning, and rhetoric suggest that Russian forces deliberately damaged the Kakhovka dam.

The Institute for the Study of War has said that it cannot give a definite answer to the question of which country is behind the explosion that caused a disastrous rupture at Ukraine's Kakhovka dam.

But it says that the balance of evidence available, reasoning, and rhetoric suggests that Russian forces deliberately damaged it.

In October 2022, the think tank reported that "the Russians have a greater and clearer interest in flooding the lower Dnipro despite the damage to their own prepared defensive positions and forces than the Ukrainians."

Around the same time, it also said that "Ukraine has no material interest in blowing the dam" and by contrast, "Russia may use the flooding to widen the Dnipro River and complicate Ukrainian counteroffensive attempts across the already-challenging water feature."

