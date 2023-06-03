By AFP

A railroad ministry spokesperson said 10 to 12 coaches of one train derailed before being hit by another passenger train coming from the opposite direction.

The death toll from the derailment of two passenger trains in India has risen, according to a media report.

At least 280 bodies were recovered overnight and into Saturday morning, Sudhanshu Sarangi, director of Odisha's fire department, told The Associated Press. He said more than 800 injured passengers were taken to various hospitals with many in critical condition.

“By 10 p.m. (on Friday) we were able to rescue the survivors. After that it was about picking up dead bodies,” he said. “This is very, very tragic. I have never seen anything like this in my career."

The accident happened in eastern India, about 220 kilometres (137 miles) southwest of Kolkata, officials said.

Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains accident, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Saturday, June 3, 2023. AP/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.

Amitabh Sharma, a railroad ministry spokesperson, said 10 to 12 coaches of one train derailed, and debris from some of the mangled coaches fell onto a nearby track. It was hit by another passenger train coming from the opposite direction.

Up to three coaches of the second train also derailed.

Bodies recovered from passenger trains lay on the track at the site of an accident, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Saturday, June 3, 2023. AP/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.

On Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his solidarity with the victims and assured that rescue operations were underway.

According to the region's top bureaucrat, Pradeep Jena, nearly 500 police officers and rescuers were dispatched to the scene, with 75 ambulances and buses.

An investigation has been launched to determine to cause of the accident.

Despite government efforts to improve rail safety, several hundred accidents occur every year on India’s railways, the largest train network under one management in the world.