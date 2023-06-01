By Euronews

Almost 16 years after young British girl Madeleine McCann vanished in Praia de Luz, police have been searching an area close to where she disappeared.

A "number of items" have been recovered by police from a reservoir search in Portugal's Algarve region while investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

The young British girl went missing on the 3rd May 2007 while on holiday with her parents.

Last week's research was carried out by Portuguese and German investigators, who said in June 2020 they think Madeleine was dead and that suspect Christian Brueckner is likely responsible.

"It is not yet possible to say whether some of the items are actually related to the Madeleine McCann case" Braunschweig Public Prosecutor's Office

This three-day search was undertaken last week at a reservoir located 31 miles from Praia de Luz where Madeleine disappeared. German police have not disclosed what triggered this search but the prosecutor of the city of Braunschweig, Christian Wolters, said the search was conducted on the basis of "certain tips".

The items recovered will be evaluated in the coming days and weeks to see if they relate to Madeleine McCann or not.

Brueckner still prime suspect

German investigators believe their prime suspect, convicted rapist Christian Brueckner, kidnapped and murdered the young girl.

He is currently in prison for raping a 72-year-old woman in 2005 in the Algarve region near the place Madeleine vanished. He is also suspected of further rapes and child sexual abuse between 2000 and 2017.

He has always denied any involvement in the case.