EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Russian war effort in Ukraine appears to be losing steam, UK Ministry of Defence says

Sasha Vakulina
Sasha Vakulina   -  Copyright  Euronews
By Oleksandra Vakulina

Since the start of May, Russia has increasingly been ceding the initiative. Moscow's forces have been reacting to Ukrainian action rather than actively progressing towards their own war aims.

According to the latest intelligence update by the UK's Ministry of Defence, Russia launched 20 nights of one-way-attacks uncrewed aerial vehicle and cruise missile attacks deep inside Ukraine over the month of May.

It reported that Russia has had little success in its likely aims of neutralising improved air defences and destroying the Ukrainian counter-attack forces.

Watch Euronews' Sasha Vakulina full report above.

You might also like

'Overly-ambitious operational effort': Think tank analyses Russia's fight for Bakhmut

Russian forces still focused on Bakhmut despite efforts to reprioritise ahead of counteroffensive

Russia launches new series of drone and missile strikes against Ukraine

Hot Topic

Learn more about

Ukraine war