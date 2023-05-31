Since the start of May, Russia has increasingly been ceding the initiative. Moscow's forces have been reacting to Ukrainian action rather than actively progressing towards their own war aims.

According to the latest intelligence update by the UK's Ministry of Defence, Russia launched 20 nights of one-way-attacks uncrewed aerial vehicle and cruise missile attacks deep inside Ukraine over the month of May.

It reported that Russia has had little success in its likely aims of neutralising improved air defences and destroying the Ukrainian counter-attack forces.

