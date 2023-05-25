The Champions League Final: Who will win in Istanbul?

The biggest club game in the world is right around the corner. The Champions League final, the annual pinnacle of the European club season, will take place on June 10th in Istanbul. In partnership with Media City Qatar.

The biggest club game in the world is right around the corner, set to captivate football fans worldwide. The Champions League final, the annual pinnacle of the European club season, will take place on June 10th in Istanbul.

This year, it features an exciting showdown between two formidable teams: Italian giants Inter Milan and English juggernaut Manchester City. As anticipation builds, football enthusiasts eagerly await to witness whether the coveted trophy will head to Milan or Manchester.

Inter Milan's remarkable journey to the final surprised many observers. Drawn into the formidable "group of death" alongside powerhouses Bayern Munich and Barcelona, Inter defied expectations. They secured a spot in the knockout stages by finishing ahead of Barcelona with a crucial draw at the Nou Camp on Matchday 5. Inter's solid defensive performances propelled them through the rounds, triumphing over Porto and Benfica without conceding a single goal. In the semi-finals, they faced their fierce rivals, AC Milan, and emerged victorious with a resounding 3-0 win, sealing their ticket to Istanbul.

Inter celebrate making the final with their fans Antonio Calanni/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

Inter's presence in the final carries significant weight for Italian football, as it marks the country's representation in Europe's biggest game after a long gap. The last time an Italian team lifted the Champions League trophy was in 2010 when Jose Mourinho's Inter defeated Bayern Munich. Juventus, among other Italian clubs, have come close to glory but fell short. The significance of Inter's achievement resonates deeply within Italian football, raising hopes for a resurgence on the European stage.

European Football Broadcaster Mina Rzouki told us, “It’s hugely important that Serie A is recognised again as a league that is trying to innovate and trying to move forward, and getting back to that top level of European football.”

“There are still some cliches about Italian teams, that they’re all still very defensive and play tactical football, when in fact, they are a lot of fun. Serie A has outscored the Premier League on multiple occasions over the last few years. Unfortunately, we rarely see this in the Champions League because Italian football is short of funding and when they are pitted directly against these European giants, they often don’t have enough to overcome them.”

Serie A has had four winners in four years AP Photo

Manchester City's path to the final has been marked by an impressive unbeaten streak. They comfortably won their group, which included Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, and Copenhagen, with a game to spare. In the round of 16, City dominated German side Red Bull Leipzig, scoring seven goals across two legs. Their quarter-final clash against Pep Guardiola's former team, Bayern Munich, saw them emerge triumphant with a convincing 3-0 victory at home. In the semi-finals, they faced Real Madrid in a rematch of the previous year's encounter, and City's dominant second-leg performance resulted in a resounding 5-1 aggregate victory.

For Manchester City, this final represents a momentous opportunity to secure their first-ever European Cup triumph. Under Pep Guardiola's tenure, the club has come agonizingly close on multiple occasions, including a loss to Premier League rivals Chelsea in the 2021 final. Since their rise to prominence in 2008, the European Cup has remained the elusive trophy missing from their cabinet. As they vie for the title, football enthusiasts ponder the key ingredients needed for City to finally cross the finish line in this prestigious competition.

“I think, for them, it is almost more psychological at this point. They seem have had a mental block,” explained Semra Hunter, Broadcaster for La Liga.

“Guardiola is a great manager but I think a lot of it has to do with him rather than the players. He has been known to ‘overthink’ big games, because there has been a lot of pressure on him to win this competition since he left Barcelona. To go 12 years without lifting this trophy is surprising.”

Pep has now won five titles in the last six seasons with City Jon Super/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

Istanbul's Ataturk Stadium, the venue for this year's final, evokes memories of a historic showdown from 2005. On that occasion, AC Milan, Inter's city rivals, faced Liverpool in an unforgettable clash. With the prospect of a thrilling encounter reminiscent of the dramatic events of the past, football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the final in Istanbul, hoping for a similarly captivating spectacle.

The stage is set for an epic battle as Manchester City and Inter Milan prepare to face off in the Champions League final. Will Manchester City finally clinch their first European Cup, or will Inter Milan add another trophy to their illustrious history?