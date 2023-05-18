By Euronews with AFP

The controversial French policy aims to clear slums, including razing makeshift settlements, and sending illegal migrants back to the neighbouring Comoros.

A tribunal has authorised the reinstatement of operation 'Wuambushu' on the French island of Mayotte in a move aimed at combating illegal immigration and crime.

A Mayotte appeals court ruled in favour of the demolishing the Talus 2 slum, an informal settlement in the north-eastern town of Koungou, where around 100 families live.

A man shows a French official document forbidding to park near the Talus 2 district of Koungou, in the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Gregoire Merot/Copyright 2020 The AP. All rights reserved

'Wuambushu aims to dislodge irregular migrants, mostly from Comoros, from Mayotte's insalubrious shanty towns.

The operation has been denounced as "brutal", "anti-poor" and "violating the rights of migrants" by many associations, but is supported by elected officials and many inhabitants of the island.

Some 1,800 French security forces – including hundreds from Paris – were deployed for the operation.