Inter Milan have the bragging rights around town after defeating local rivals AC Milan 1-0 in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final. Inter had a 2-0 lead from the first leg of the semi-final and Lautaro Martinez's 74th-minute goal ended any hopes for Milan to stage a comeback.

The atmosphere was electric before and during the match, as the San Siro braced itself for a fiercely contested derby on the European stage.

Inter fans however were the ones making all the noise after 90 minutes. Fireworks lit up the Milan skyline while fans elatedly sang "Istanbul! Istanbul! We're going to Istanbul!"

"No limits for us now, we're going to Istanbul and we're going to win it! We believe!" one Inter fan told Euronews.

For Milan fans, the mood leaving the stadium was one of disappointment. "We [AC Milan] played bad, in both the first and second leg," a Milan fan told Euronews outside the San Siro.

The Nerazzurri won the so-called “Euroderby” 3-0 on aggregate to progress to its first final since it won the Serie A, Italian Cup and Champions League under José Mourinho in 2010 all in one season.

The final is set for 10 June, where Inter will play either Real Madrid or Manchester City who play Wednesday.