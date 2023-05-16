Ukraine repels 'complex' drone and missile attack on Kyiv

By Euronews with AFP

"The vast majority of enemy targets in the sky of Kyiv have been detected and destroyed," said military authorities in the Ukrainian capital.

Ukraine says it repelled a "complex" Russian attack, a day after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned from his whistle-stop European tour.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft defences kicked into action before dawn on Tuesday, intercepting a flurry of Russian drones and missiles fired at the capital Kyiv.

"The enemy launched a complex attack from several directions and simultaneously, using drones, cruise missiles and probably ballistic missiles," military authorities in Kyiv wrote in a statement posted on Telegram.

"It was exceptional in its density, a maximum number of missiles in a very tight time frame. According to the first information, the vast majority of enemy targets in the sky of Kyiv have been detected and destroyed," it added.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported shortly before the city's anti-aircraft defences were at work, detailing that drone wreckage and missile remains had fallen in the south of the city.

"Three people were injured," he added.

Russia's attack comes a day after Zelenskyy returned from a tour which saw him meeting with leaders in Italy, France, Germany and Britain.

"Back home with (...) new and powerful weapons for the front," he announced in a video message to his citizens, following his visit to Britain where he obtained anti-aircraft missiles and expressed optimism about future fighter jet deliveries.

"In the coming months", London has promised to give Ukraine "hundreds" of anti-aircraft missiles and long-range attack drones, with a range of 200km.

Last week it promised Storm Shadow cruise missiles, something long demanded by Ukrainian forces.

The Russian army claimed to have already shot down one of these devices.

British aid will cause "even more destruction" but will have "no significant impact on the course" of the conflict, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Ukraine says such long-range ordinance is needed to push back Russia's invading army. However, there have been fears deliveries of such weapons could escalate tensions by allowing Ukraine to strike deeper within Russian territory.