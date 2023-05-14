By Euronews

The race has been exceptionally tight between the leaders of the two main political blocs: incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and challenger Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

Voting has begun in Turkey, will tens of millions expected to cast their ballots on Sunday in perhaps the most important elections in the country's recent history.

In the shadow of a devastating earthquake that killed 50,000 people in February, the electorate will choose between three presidential candidates, including the authoritarian incumbent, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as well as electing 600 members of parliament.

Erdoğan, who has ruled the country first as prime minister and then as president since 2003, has radically reshaped Turkish politics to consolidate his own power. He has substantially concentrated authority in the office of the presidency and pushed hard to roll back Turkey's secular traditions, moves that have made him highly controversial at home and abroad.

He is now aiming to go further, promising to present a new constitution in line with the "national will" if re-elected. However, he is not the favourite to win – and even if he does, getting a new constitution through the legislature to present to the public for a referendum will require him to win a parliamentary majority.

The opposition is determined to make sure he does not get the chance. One of Erdoğan's challengers, right-wing Homeland Party candidate Muharrem Ince, dropped out of the race with just days to go before the vote, saying he was attempting to clear the way for fellow candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the country's most established opposition leader.

He has led the the Republican People's Party (CHP) into a run of victories against Erdoğan's Justice and Development Party (AKP), and is now thought to have a good chance of defeating the incumbent president in the election's first round – though neither man is expected to get the 50% of the vote needed to avoid a head-to-head runoff.