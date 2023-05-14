By Euronews with AFP

Around 2,000 people marched in Tel Aviv on Saturday in a weekly protest against government judicial reform, that took place despite a ban imposed for security reasons. The protesters distanced themselves from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip this week, claiming it was a deliberate distraction.

Around 2,000 people ignored a government ban on street demonstrations over security concerns.

The marchers claimed a week of intense bombardments in Gaza was meant “to distract us all” from the actions of the far right government of Benjamin Netanyahu, sometimes known by the nickname Bibi.

"Acts done in Gaza are there in order to distract all of us from Bibi’s trial, from the dictatorship regulations and laws that they are planning to pass, and this has nothing to do with the problems with the Arabs in Israel, nothing to do at all," said one of the marchers, Paula Keusch.

"We don't want the violence in the south, in Gaza, to continue, and we don’t want that while this violence continues and the government keeps on advancing the legislation that will break down Israel's democracy," said Karen Saar.

In five days of intense fighting 33 Palestinians and two Israelis have been killed.

This week's fighting was the worst in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since an August flare-up that killed nearly 50 Palestinians.

The conflict has escalated since veteran Israeli politician Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power late last year, heading a coalition with extreme right and ultra-Orthodox parties.