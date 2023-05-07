By Euronews with agencies

Countries around the world have sent their congratulations to Britain’s King Charles III, who was crowned in London on Saturday at the age of 74.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who attended the ceremony, said on Twitter that his coronation was "a testament to the enduring strength of the British monarchy, a symbol of stability and continuity."

US President Joe Biden, also on Twitter, congratulated King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation, saying he was "proud" that his wife Jill would represent the United States at the ceremony.

"The long friendship between the United States and the United Kingdom is a source of strength for both our peoples," he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated the new king and queen hailing them as "friends of France" in a tweet on Saturday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is on a visit to Kenya, welcomed the arrival on the throne of the king who he described as an ally in the climate cause.

"Is very important that he is someone who is committed to close cooperation between Great Britain and the European Union and who also has his own very important agenda of advancing climate protection," he said.

From Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent a message of congratulations.

"I wish King Charles III many years of successful reign, and the people of the United Kingdom – prosperity and joint victories with us."

And Chinese President Xi Jinping, while congratulating the new British monarch, said Beijing was ready to work with the UK to enhance the “friendship between their two peoples".

"China and the UK, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, should adopt a strategic and long-term approach to promote the historic movement towards peace, development and win-win cooperation," he was quoted as saying by the official China News Agency.

And in Romania, tourists watched the coronation at a guest house the king owns in the village of Viscri in Transylvania.

He travels to the country every year, visiting the region where his great-great-great grandmother was born.