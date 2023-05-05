EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
world news

Building Europe in uncertain times: State of Union conference sets ambitious goal

Access to the comments Comments
Industry experts and leaders meet for the two-day State of the Union conference in Florence, Italy Friday 5 May 2023
Industry experts and leaders meet for the two-day State of the Union conference in Florence, Italy Friday 5 May 2023   -  Copyright  Euronews
By Euronews

Building Europe in times of uncertainty is this year's theme for the 12th edition of the State of the Union conference this weekend.

“A Europe Fit for the Next Generation?” 

That's the question industry experts and leaders are asking and answering at the two-day conference in Florence, Italy which is taking place from 5-7 May. 

With 135 speakers, 43 sessions, five overarching streams and 40 recording hours, the event will focus on the European Union’s role in a constantly evolving global landscape.

"Sometimes Europe only focuses on small problems and therefore it’s not able to face bigger challenges," Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told reporters on Friday. 

"Why has Italy highlighted the need to deal with migration? Because it’s an issue that is shared by everyone. It’s not just an Italian problem.”

Speaking to Euronews, Timothy Garton Ash, a professor of European Studies at the University of Oxford, urged European leaders to look at the wider picture. 

"Unfortunately, while we've got a little bit stronger, other people got a whole lot stronger so that's relative to China, to Russia, to India, to other non-western powers," he said.

"I think that we are relatively weak and that is part of our problem," he added.

Watch Euronews Correspondent Giorgia Orlandi's report in the video above.

You might also like

State of the Union: Accelerating productions of weapons in the EU and acute food insecurity

State of the Union: Spain heatwave, offshore wind plans and pharma overhaul

State of the Union: Von der Leyen goes hard on China and inflation in the EU persists

Hot Topic

Learn more about

COVID-19