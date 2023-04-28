By Euronews

EU citizens are still being helped to get out of Sudan but the conditions for evacuation remain highly risky as violence on the streets of the capital continues despite an agreement to extend a truce.

Bulgarian Nikoleta Elbalula's escape from Sudan began on the day fighting erupted on the streets between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary unit known as the Rapid Support Force.

"We woke up on the first day with the sound of AK-47s and tanks," explained Nikoleta, "where we live is the worst affected area."

Nikoleta left with her husband Abdel Hasson from a military base in Sudan, flying into Jordan. From there they caught a flight to Berlin. Eventually, they made it home to Bulgaria, but without their grown-up children.

"I left my children, I have three children. One of my sons couldn't even come home. He was on vacation there and was coming back the very day of the attack."

Nikoleta hopes to be reunited with her children in the coming days, but the nightmarish memories of fleeing from a war zone are unlikely to fade any time soon, and despite a fragile ceasefire, the ordeal continues for those remaining in Sudan.

A joint operation to evacuate EU citizens is continuing but conditions for flying people out are precarious since despite a prolonged truce agreed by both sides, sporadic fighting continues especially in the capital Khartoum.

The United Nations expects up to 270,000 Sudanese to attempt to cross into neighbouring countries unless the conflict dies down, with the possible prospect of destabilising the whole region.