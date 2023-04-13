EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
War in Ukraine: What is the Wagner Group's role in the fight for Bakhmut?

Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina.
Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina.   -  Copyright  Iryna Rubakova/AP
By Euronews

A Russian defense official has claimed that fighters from Russia’s paramilitary Wagner group have seized three districts of Bakhmut, the embattled city that for months has been the focus of Moscow’s grinding campaign in the east.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has previously stated that Russia was seeking to use Wagner forces to capture Bakhmut then supplant them and take credit for the victory.

According to the ISW, as of 11 April, Russian forces are visually confirmed to control at least 76.5 percent of Bakhmut.

