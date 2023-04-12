By Euronews

The European Parliament held its first inter-committee meeting with representatives from Ukraine's parliament – a vital step for the country to join the European Union.

President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, said the accession negotiations with Ukraine should start later this year, but there is still a lot of work for Kyiv to do.

“In a nutshell, all our institution's resources will be available at your disposal,” Metsola said.

“Now, of course, we know the process will not be easy. As representatives of the people, you have the role and responsibility to explain to Ukrainian citizens the need for reforms, often far-reaching and painful, even more in times of war.”

Ukraine was granted candidacy status for accession to the EU in June 2022. EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen offered to fast-track the procedures.

To become a member, Ukraine must meet critical economic and political conditions, including a commitment to democratic principles.

The process could also take years or even decades. Although, Ukraine's prime minister Denys Shmyhal said he wanted to see his country join the bloc in just two years.