War In Ukraine: Has the massive battle for Bakhmut stalled?

Britain's Defence Ministry said in its latest intelligence update on Friday that “Russia's assault on the Donbas town of Bakhmut has largely stalled. This is likely primarily a result of extreme attrition of the Russian force.”

Russia is likely shifting its focus toward two other sectors, which “suggests an overall return to a more defensive operational design after inconclusive results from its attempts to conduct a general offensive since January,” the UK ministry wrote on Twitter.

However, the Ukrainian military has cautioned that a change in strategy was not yet clear and that Bakhmut remained Russia's current main point of attack.

