Ukrainian authorities did not directly claim responsibility for Monday night’s strike in Dzhankoi in annexed Crimea, but said the damage serves to further “demilitarise Russia and prepare the Crimean peninsula for de-occupation”.

In an intelligence assessment published by the UK’s Ministry of Defence in 2022, it was noted that two of Russia’s most important military airfields in Crimea are located in Dzhankoi and Hvardiiske,

Dzhankoi is also a key road and rail junction that plays a very important role in supplying Russia’s operations in southern Ukraine both towards Kherson and towards the Zaporizhzhia region and the Azov sea coast.

Watch Sasha Vakulina’s full report in the media player above.