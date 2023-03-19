Vladimir Putin visited the devastated Ukrainian city of Mariupol, his first visit to a conquered area since the start of Russia's offensive in Ukraine, after an international arrest warrant was issued for the Russian president.

Putin flew to Mariupol by helicopter and toured the city in a car, the Kremlin press service said Sunday, quoted by Russian news agencies.

He spoke with residents, visited places of interest and was presented with a report on the reconstruction work in the bombed-out city, the source said.

This is his first trip to the Ukrainian port city, which was besieged for months by Russian forces before falling in May 2022.

This surprise visit to Mariupol is also thought to be Putin's first trip to Ukraine's eastern Donbas region since the launch of the full-scale Russian invasion on 24 February 2022.

According to the Kremlin, before going to Mariupol, Putin also held a meeting in Rostov, Russia, with Russian army officials, including Chief of Staff Valeri Guerassimov.

On Saturday he visited the port city of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea, as part of a weekend of 'celebrations' marking the illegal 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea.

Members of the Russian biker group Nochniye Volki (the Night Wolves) drive with Russian national flags toward Sevastopol attending a motor rally marking the ninth anniversary AP Photo

There were events to mark the event in St. Petersburg, as well as Crimea itself where the far-right Night Wolves criminal biker gang, closely associated with Vladimir Putin for a number years, staged a rally.

On Friday, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in abductions of children from Ukraine.

The court said in a statement that the Russian president is “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

A Kremlin spokesperson called the arrest warrant "outrageous and unacceptable", and labeled the ICC's decisions as "legally void."

The ICC said that its pre-trial chamber found there were “reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect bears responsibility for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population and that of unlawful transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, in prejudice of Ukrainian children.”

More than 16,000 Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia since the invasion began, according to Kyiv, and many have been placed in institutions and foster homes.