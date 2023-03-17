Watch: Protestors against pension reform clash with riot police in Paris

Clashes broke out on Thursday evening between riot police and protestors during the demonstrations against the pension reform, in Paris.

Similar scenes repeated themselves in numerous other cities, from Rennes and Nantes in the east to Lyon and the southern port city of Marseille, where shop windows and bank fronts were smashed, according to French media.

The unions that have organized strikes and marches since January, leaving Paris reeking in piles of garbage, announced new rallies and protest marches in the days ahead.