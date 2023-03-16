French cities protest after Macron forces through pension reform

Thousands of protesters across France have been demonstrating after President Emanuel Macron forced through his pension reforms on Thursday.

In Place de la Concorde in Paris more than 6,000 people occupied the square waving flags and burning fires.

It follows Macron's government using Article 49,3 to force through the reforms to the French pension laws.

The National Assembly chants and jeers over Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne was met with jeers in the National Assembly when she invoked Article 49,3.

“We cannot take the risk of seeing 175 hours of parliamentary debate collapse,” she said.

“We cannot gamble on the future of our pensions. The reform is necessary.”