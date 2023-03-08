Helping Spain's forgotten victims in the fight against gender violence

2023 is off to a dramatic start in Spain with ten women so far victims of gender-based violence.

Joshua Alonso lost his mother six years ago to her ex-partner. At the age of 25, he has to take care of his eight-year-old brother.

They are among the 391children orphaned since 2013 because of domestic violence in Spain.

Today Alonso runs workshops to teach children and young people about gender violence.

