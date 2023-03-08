English
Spain

Helping Spain's forgotten victims in the fight against gender violence

By Euronews, Jaime Velázquez  with reuters
Feminist protest against gender violence
2023 is off to a dramatic start in Spain with ten women so far victims of gender-based violence.

Joshua Alonso lost his mother six years ago to her ex-partner. At the age of 25, he has to take care of his eight-year-old brother.

They are among the 391children orphaned since 2013 because of domestic violence in Spain.

Today Alonso runs workshops to teach children and young people about gender violence.

Watch his story in the video above.