Judo: Uzbekistan takes two more golds at the Tashkent Grand Slam 2023

In Tashkent the next generation of Uzbek judoka had an opportunity to meet their local heroes and get selfies and autographs, including from 2022 World Champion Davlat Bobonov, who was in action on day three in Tashkent - the day of the heavyweights!

It was a beautiful display of judo from start to finish.

Wearing his World Champion’s red back patch, Bobonov was on fire throughout the day, producing unforgettable judo, scoring in each of his contests, the crowd were on their feet as he blasted his way to the final, where he met Japan’s Sanshiro Murao.

Bobonov triumphed in an intense encounter, giving the home crowd what they came for. A beautiful day for Bobonov!

Uzbekistan Minister of Youth Policy and Sports Dr Adkham Ikramov awarded the medals.

“I love competitions that are happening at home. They are difficult from one point but the support from the local fans is incredible and that helps me win,” explained Bobonov.

Under 78 kg class

Rika Takayama from Japan faced off against Giorgia Stangherlin of Italy. Takayama produced clinical ground work to armlock the Italian and claim the under 78kg title.

The medals were awarded by the IJF Education & Coaching Director Mohammed Meridja.

“I was aiming to become the champion here," Takayama said, "so I am very happy to have won this competition.”

Under 100 kg class

The passionate crowd were also excited for the under 100kg class. Judo veteran Varlam Liparteliani of Georgia took top spot. In the final he defeated Austrian Aaron Fara, scoring a waza-ari first and then holding him down for ippon.

IJF Events Director Dr Lisa Allan awarded the medals.

Over 78 kg class

In the over 78kg Japanese Wakaba Tomita reached the top of the podium by defeating Shiyan Xu of China, claiming gold number 4 for the team of Japan.

Presenting the medals was IJF Sport Director Skander Hachicha.

Over 100 kg class

In the final of the men’s over 100kg, another Uzbek Alisher Yusupov countered Saito Tatsuru of Japan.

Snatching victory from the jaws of defeat to win the final gold medal of the event, sending the crowd wild and bringing an incredible three days to a perfect conclusion.

Uzbekistan NOC General Secretary Oybek Kasimov was on hand to award the medals.

Another stunning competition ends in Tashkent. Uzbekistan continues to elevate the sport of judo!