world news

Nikos Christodoulides elected president of Cyprus, vows to revive peace talks with Turkey

By Thomas Bolton  with AP
Nikos Christodoulides delivers his inaugural speech in Nicosia, Sunday 12 February 2023
Nikos Christodoulides delivers his inaugural speech in Nicosia, Sunday 12 February 2023

Nikos Christodoulides became Cyprus' newest president after he defeated the communist-backed career diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis in the country's presidential elections on Sunday.

With 100% of ballots counted, Christodoulides had 51.9% of the vote and his runoff rival Mavroyiannis, had 48.1%, according to official election results. Mavroyiannis conceded defeat before the vote tally was complete.

The former foreign minister campaigned as a unifying force for ethnically divided Cyprus, eschewing ideological and party divisions.

In the Cyprus that I envision, I will be the President of all Cypriots
Nikos Christodoulides
Cypriot president-elect

During his inauguration speech in Nicosia, the 49-year-old independent centrist said he hoped to unite the Mediterranean island nation -- a task which has eluded politicians during nearly a half-century of negotiations.

Petros Karadjias/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
President elect Nikos Christodoulides talks during his inauguration ceremony after being elected as a new President of Cyprus, in the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Sunday 12 Feb

"My biggest concern is the end of the Turkish occupation and the reunification of our homeland. I will do everything to break the deadlock, to restart the dialogue, to create the conditions for solving the Cyprus problem," said the president-elect.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish forces occupied its northern third in response to a Greek-sponsored coup. 

Nikos Christodoulides has repeatedly stated that convincing Ankara and the Turkish Cypriots to return to the negotiating table is a top priority, 

"In the Cyprus that I envision, there is no "us" and "them". In the Cyprus that I envision, I will be the President of all Cypriots," he vowed.