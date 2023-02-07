Watch: Peru mourns as 36 people killed in landslides

Landslides triggered by steady rains swept mud, water and rocks into several villages in southern Peru, killing at least 36 people.

Videos surfaced on Monday, showing the extent of the damage, with people being rescued from buildings and raging currents.

Civil Defence officials said on Monday that all the bodies had been recovered in a remote sector called Miski.

Among the dead were five people who were riding in a van that was pushed into a river by a surge of mud.

Local officials appealed for heavy machinery to be sent in to clear debris blocking three kilometres of a crucial road.

Civil Defence officials said an estimated 630 homes were unusable after the landslides, which also hit bridges, irrigation canals and roads.

