USA

Aerospace giant Boeing plans to cut about 2,000 jobs

By Euronews  with AFP
A motorcyclist cruises past the Renton, Boeing plant in Washington state, where 737's are built, 28 Oct 2020
A motorcyclist cruises past the Renton, Boeing plant in Washington state, where 737's are built, 28 Oct 2020   -  Copyright  Ellen M. Banner/The Seattle Times

Boeing plans to make staffing cuts in the company's finance and human resources departments in 2023, with a loss of thousands of jobs.

“We expect about 2,000 reductions primarily in Finance and HR through a combination of attrition and layoffs," Boeing said in a statement Monday.

"While no one has been notified of job loss, we will continue to share information transparently to allow people to plan.”

However, the company said it expects to “significantly grow” its overall workforce during the year.

“We grew Boeing’s workforce by 15,000 last year and plan to hire another 10,000 employees this year with a focus on engineering and manufacturing”, the statement added.

Click on the video above to see more.