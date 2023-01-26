Members of Peru's Uru Indigenous community, who live on artificial reed islands and call themselves "people of the water," hold a protest on boats floating in lake Titicaca, near the border with Bolivia, amid nationwide unrest that has left at least 46 people dead.
Watch: Peru's 'people of the water' join nationwide protests against government
