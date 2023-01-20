Social media influencer Tate's detention is extended til 27 Feb

A Romanian court has extended the police detention of social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan.

The pair will stay in custody until 27 February, as investigations continue over allegations of rape and exploitation.

Andrew Tate, a former kickboxer, gained millions of followers online for his misogynistic views.

Authorities claim the brothers have been part of an organised crime group that exploited women by forcing them to create pornographic content.

They deny the allegations and no charges have been made yet.