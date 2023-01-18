Turkey to hold elections in May, a month ahead of schedule

Turkey is to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on 14 May.

In a speech to parliament, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised his party a major electoral victory.

The announcement sets the stage for what some analysts view as Turkey's most consequential vote in generations.

The elections are crucial for the country and for Erdogan's party, the moderate Islamist AKP.

The president is popular but support has waivered recently due to a severe economic crisis, a falling lira, and an inflation rate of around 60%.

Erdogan and his party have ruled Turkey for two tumultuous decades that have seen years of economic booms and busts as well as wars and even a failed but bloody coup.

His secular opposition enters the campaign divided over everything from policy to strategy and has not agreed on a candidate to field against Erdogan.