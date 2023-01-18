NGOs say they will resume work in Afghanistan after Taliban reverses ban on female workers

Several international groups now say they are returning to Afghanistan to administer aid.

CARE, Save the Children, and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) claim to have received assurances from Taliban officials that female workers will be allowed to carry out their duties.

Despite pledging to back away from the brutal rule it employed during its first time in power from 1996-2001, the Taliban has moved to restrict freedoms for women since retaking control of the country in August 2021.

Last month Taliban authorities ordered public and private universities to close their doors to women.

A few days later the country's rulers barred all domestic and international nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) from hiring female workers

Save The Children was the first to say it was restarting some of its activities "where reliable assurances had been given for a full and safe return to work for its female staff."