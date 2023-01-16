Church bomb attack in DRC kills at least 10 people

The Democratic Republic of Congo government has blamed rebels linked to the Islamic State for a bomb attack at a church that killed at least 10 people and wounded 39 others.

The blast occurred at a Pentecostal church in Kasindi, in the east of the country during Sunday worship.

"It is clear that this is a terrorist act perpetrated by the Allied Democratic Forces," said military spokesperson Antony Mualushayi.

The DRC military said a Kenyan national was detained at the scene. The government has urged people to avoid crowds and remain vigilant as it conducted an investigation, the minister of communication tweeted.

Violence has wracked eastern Congo for decades as more than 120 armed groups and self-defence militias fight for land and power.

Nearly 6 million people are internally displaced, and hundreds of thousands are facing extreme food insecurity, according to the UN.