Germany is about to drop the last of its restrictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The German health minister has announced that as of February 2, masks will no longer be required on long-distance trains and buses.

The regulation was to have been in force until April 7, but the government has decided that it is no longer necessary, as the pandemic situation has subsided.

However, authorities are encouraging vulnerable people to continue to wear masks when indoors and on public transport, on a voluntary basis and out of personal responsibility.

Germany is one of the last European countries where it's obligatory to wear masks on long-distance public transport.