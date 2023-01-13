English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Germany

Germany to drop obligation to wear a mask on long-distance trains and buses

Access to the comments Comments
By Mark Armstrong
Germany is one of the last countries in Europe to still require a mask on public transport
Germany is one of the last countries in Europe to still require a mask on public transport   -   Copyright  Pavel Golovkin/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved

Germany is about to drop the last of its restrictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The German health minister has announced that as of February 2, masks will no longer be required on long-distance trains and buses.

The regulation was to have been in force until April 7, but the government has decided that it is no longer necessary, as the pandemic situation has subsided.

However, authorities are encouraging vulnerable people to continue to wear masks when indoors and on public transport, on a voluntary basis and out of personal responsibility.

Germany is one of the last European countries where it's obligatory to wear masks on long-distance public transport.