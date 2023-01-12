English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
world news

Ambulance workers in England and Wales strike in latest health sector disruption

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews  with AFP
Up to 25,000 paramedics, emergency call handlers, ambulance drivers and technicians staged a strike in England and Wales on Wednesday against a below-inflation 4% pay deal
Up to 25,000 paramedics, emergency call handlers, ambulance drivers and technicians staged a strike in England and Wales on Wednesday against a below-inflation 4% pay deal   -   Copyright  Kin Cheung/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

Up to 25,000 paramedics, emergency call handlers, ambulance drivers and technicians staged a strike in England and Wales on Wednesday against a below-inflation 4% pay deal. It was the latest in a series of stoppages in the healthcare sector.

The UK government is accused of actively undermining talks with union leaders in a bid to encourage strike action and depress workers' wages across the economy.

Downing Street was hoping for a public backlash, to justify newly introduced legislation that would force unions to provide a "minimum service" in public sectors, railway union leaders said. 

Unions agreed to respond to the most urgent category-one calls. But the UK's winter of disputes shows no sign of abating.

Nurses will again walk out next week and more than 100,000 civil servants will join one-day strike action on 1 February. 

Click on the video in the media player above to find out more.