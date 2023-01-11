French football federation's executive committee say its president Noel le Graet is 'taking a step back'.

The 81 year old drew criticism following an interview on Sunday on a french radio station after making disrespectful comments about French football legend and icon, Zinedine Zidane.

Le Graet is also under scrutiny following accusations of sexual harassment which he denies.

An audit was commissioned by the sports ministry on the management of the FFF with results due to be published at the end of the month.