Flooding on Christmas Day in the Philippines has left a trail of destruction to infrastructure and homes, with at least eight people reported dead and 19 others missing.

The disaster in the southern and eastern parts of the country was triggered by a week of heavy rainfall.

Civil defence officials said nearly 46 thousand people had to be evacuated from their homes, and emergency services were kept busy throughout the night rescuing residents in flooded neighbourhoods.

The disaster came as millions of people travelled home to celebrate Christmas with their families in the mainly Catholic nation.

The Philippines is ranked among the most vulnerable countries to the impact of climate change. It experiences at least 20 tropical storms a year and is subject to various adverse weather conditions.

